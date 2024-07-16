Ministry to launch ambitious emerging tech education project

In a bid to transform Pakistan into a global IT hub, the Ministry of Federal Education on the directions of the prime minister, is set to launch a landmark project aimed at equipping school children with cutting-edge skills in emerging technologies.

According to the statement of Education Ministry, the project, which will establish “Emerging Technology Centres” in 350 schools across Islamabad, AJK, and GB, is part of the government’s strategic planning to strengthen its initiative to make Pakistan a global IT destination. The centres will serve as conduits for introducing children to emerging technologies such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, preparing them for the increasingly digital landscape they will encounter in their future endeavours. The project aims to develop skills and capacity in the IT sector, prepare students for a digital future, enhance Pakistan’s export and capability in the IT sector, and make Pakistan a global IT destination, it added.