Cultural and People-to-People ties in SCO

The recent 24th SCO Heads of States summit in Astana has made significant strides in highlighting the key issues including security, and economic cooperation and emphasizing the importance of cultural, people-to-people exchanges and humanitarian exchanges as vital components of the Shanghai Sprit, a vision that is the essence of SCO. These important cooperation elements under the SCO are the core of the organization’s strategy for fostering unity and mutual understanding among its diverse member states. In a world marked by increasing polarization and geopolitical tensions, the emphasis on cultural diplomacy and humanitarian initiatives within the SCO is a progressive approach to building a cohesive regional identity and promoting peaceful coexistence for a shared future.

With more than 40 per cent of the world lying across the Asian region, while Belarus joined the SCO as the 10th permanent member, opportunities for cooperation have grown manifold. During the Chairmanship of Kazakhstan, various important cultural initiatives have been launched to build on the cultural ties and people-to-people connection. Hosting the SCO+ Summit where the dialogue partners, observers and international organisations were present, Astana also hosted the “SCO Silk Way” music festival. Kazakhstan has also designated its city Almaty as the cultural and tourist capital of the SCO. These projects have added value towards the building of the SCO a cultural and exchange hub. Before the Summit Astana also hosted Inter-Civilizational Dialogue among SCO Countries 2024, held in Astana. Countries have also actively participated in the events making them contribute and share their perspectives in the organisation to build cooperation hence fostering goodwill.

China’s forthcoming presidency of the SCO is expected to build on these foundations. President Xi Jinping’s proposals highlight a robust agenda for cultural and humanitarian cooperation. One distinguished proposal is the establishment of cultural centres across member states. These centres will act as hubs for cultural exchange, enabling artists, scholars, and students to engage in collaborative projects and deepen their understanding of each other’s cultural practices. This initiative is crucial in a region as diverse as Eurasia and South Asia where cultural differences can sometimes lead to misunderstandings and tensions. By promoting cultural exchange, the SCO aims to bridge these divides and foster a shared sense of identity and purpose.

Educational cooperation is another critical area where the SCO has made significant strides. The expansion of the network of SCO universities and the increase in grants for students, particularly in technical fields, emphasized the organization’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders. Educational exchanges and scholarships not only provide students with valuable opportunities to study abroad but also promote the cross-pollination of ideas and innovation. These programs are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to address the region’s challenges and contribute to its development.

The focus on youth engagement is further reflected in initiatives such as the SCO Youth Campus, Youth Development Forum and regular features of SCO Youth Forum. These platforms provide young people with opportunities to participate in leadership training, cultural activities, and policy discussions. There has also been a network of youth-related initiatives including SCOlar Network, which is an SCO Secretariat-connected network of young people, scholars, leaders, and entrepreneurs. By involving youth in the SCO’s activities, the organization is ensuring that the voices of the younger generation are heard and that they are actively engaged in shaping the region’s future.

Across the countries, various public diplomacy centres have been established to foster forward the cultural and people-to-people ties. SCO Committee on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, The SCO Center for Public Diplomacy in Uzbekistan, the SCO Friendship and Cooperation Centre in Tajikistan, the SCO Cultural Integration Centre in the Kyrgyz Republic, The SCO National Centre for Public Diplomacy in Russia, India hosted its First Public Diplomacy meeting, while Pakistan is currently in process to host Cultural initiative under its presidency of Heads of Government in October. Last year Forum on People-to-People Friendship hosted by China also facilitated dialogues for strengthening interpersonal relationships and cultural understanding.

President Xi also announced in his speech at the 24th Astana Summit while speaking about China’s Presidency at SCO about the green development forum and hosting of the women’s forum, scheduled to be held in Qingdao. These forums aim to address critical issues such as environmental sustainability and gender equality, which are essential for the region’s long-term development.

The cultural cooperation and humanitarian cooperation initiatives, and people-to-people exchanges under the SCO are integral to the organization’s mission of fostering regional stability and prosperity. As China assumes the presidency of the SCO, the continuation and expansion of these initiatives will be crucial in navigating the complex challenges of the modern world and building a future marked by peace, prosperity, and mutual respect. The SCO’s emphasis on cultural and humanitarian cooperation reflects a forward-looking approach that recognizes the importance of people-to-people ties in achieving its strategic objectives.

The writer is President, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies