Monsoon magic at Mahodand lake

As the monsoon season breathes life into the valleys of Upper Kalam, a mesmerizing transformation unfolds over Mahodand Lake in the Osho Valley.

The alternating dance of sun and clouds casts an enchanting spell, turning this serene lake into a coveted haven for tourists and families alike. Nestled amidst towering deodar trees and abundance of trout fish, Mahodand Lake with 2 kilometer length and 9,400 feet height of sea level emerges as a jewel of nature, its bluish-white waters swelling with the monsoon rains.

Visitors flock here, eager to immerse themselves in the lake’s tranquil beauty and partake in leisurely boating adventures. The lake’s surroundings burst into a riot of colours, with vibrant seasonal flowers and roses sprawling across the landscape, creating a feast for the eyes and soul.

This season is cherished as an unparalleled opportunity to visit one of the country’s most beautiful tourist destinations. The atmosphere is imbued with a palpable sense of ecstasy, courtesy of the frequent moderate to erratic rains that grace the region.

“I came to Kalam Valley with my family after five years to enjoy its mesmerizing natural beauty and cold weather on the weekend,” said Gulzar Rehman, former Conservator of Forest while talking to APP.

“Every raindrop adds to the magic, enhancing the lush greenery and the lake’s emerald allure,” he said, adding Mahodand Lake is renowned not just for its stunning vistas but also for its freezing waters and abundant trout fish besides exploring it through boating of Rs 200 trip,” said Gulzar while enjoying trout fish as his children playing football around him amid great fun and laughter at Mahundhand with cold breeze and waterfall emanating from snow-clad Osho mountains.

Adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are particularly drawn to this beautiful destination known for its breathtaking natural beauty, taking advantage of the open access road and improved transportation facilities. The enhanced infrastructure and Swat motorway have made it easier for tourists to indulge in various adventure sports in Upper Swat, further elevating the lake’s appeal.

“In this season of monsoon, Mahodand Lake stands as a testament to nature’s splendor. It invites all to experience its ethereal beauty, to breathe in the fresh, rain-kissed air, and to create unforgettable memories in one of Pakistan’s most enchanting locales,” he said. Saad Khan, the spokesman of the Tourism and Culture Authority told APP that elaborate arrangements were made for the accommodation and facilitation of tourists and adventure sports lovers during the current season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under Development of Ecotourism Project (ETP), he said that camping pods with facilities of two to four beds alongwith wash washrooms and kitchens were established at various scenic places including Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Besides establishment of camping pods at Gabeen Jabba near Mahudhand Lake and Sharan near Saiful Malook Lake, he said 10 more camping pods were installed at different tourist places to provide affordable accommodations to tourists’ families.

These camping pods were established at Sharan Kaghan Mansehra, Mahaband Buner-Swabi, Allai Batagram, Bamburait Chitral, Tandyani Abbottabad, Bisigram Swat, Yakhtangi Shangla, Saheed e Sir and Malka Swat and Sheikh Badin in DI Khan. Bishigram, Shran, Yakhtangi, Shaheed e Sir and Malk camping pods have already been opened for tourists.

“Each pod has two to four beds for families, a washroom and a small kitchen with foolproof security arrangements by tourism police,” he said, adding Rs3500 to Rs5000 per day/night stay was being charged against Rs12,000 to Rs15,000 per room by private hotels at Khagan, Naran and Galiyat valleys.

As many as 10 more camping pods at Jargo and Sulatanr in Swat, Lashkargha Broghal Valley and Surlaspur Shandor Valley Upper Chitral, Kumrat Velley in Upper Dir, Laram Top and Shahi Bin Shahi in Lower Dir, Lilowani Alpuri in Shangla Samanah Top in Orakzai/Hangu and Kalam Swat. One of the key initiatives that have been undertaken is to increase the presence of security personnel in tourist spots. This has made tourists feel safer and more secure, increasing the number of tourists visiting northern KP. Tourism police force comprises well-trained officers equipped to handle any situation that may arise while tourists are visiting the northern KP to beat the sizzling heat in plain districts of Pakistan. These officers are fluent in several languages, including English, to make communication with foreign tourists easier.

A mobile application called the “Tourist Safety App,” has been launched enabling tourists to quickly and easily contact the tourist police in case of an emergency. Furthermore, the government has invested heavily in improving the infrastructure, including the road network, transportation, and accommodation facilities.

The construction of new hotels, resorts, and rest houses has made it easier for tourists to find suitable accommodations while enhanced road networks had reduced load on the established tourism stations. Muhammad Ali Syed, General Manager, Tourism and Culture Authority said that waterfalls of Lamchar, Sajkot, Noori, Chajjian Haripur, Jarogo Swat, Lanchar Dir and Umbrella Abbottabad were being developed to promote ecotourism. Tourism spots, jeep tracks and roads to link waterfalls of Abbottabad, Haripure and Mansehra were being developed.

To reduce tourists’ load at Galiyat, Kaghan, Naran, Kalam, Malam Jabba and Dir, jeepable tracks were being constructed in 15 areas with an estimated cost of Rs500 million, adding camping pods were also established near it while local communities were encouraged to reserve at least one rooms for tourists to bolster income of rural population. Similarly, over 19 PTDC hotels/motels including at Gharam Chesma, Pir Maflasht, Boni, Kalash in Chitral, Oshu Kalam, Mankiyal, Saidu Sharif, Miandum in Swat, Balakot Mansehra, Ayubia Abbottabad were opened for tourists.

Omair Khattak, GM Investment, KP Tourism Authority said Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) at Ghanool Mansehra, Mankiyal Swat, Madaklasht Chitral and Thandiyani Abbottabad would be constructed with assistance of the World Bank.

Ghanool Mansehra would be established on 59.6 acres, Mankiyal Swat on 29.5 acres, Madaklasht on 540 Kanal and Thandyani on 640 Kanal of land respectively. As a pilot project, ITZ Ghanool with a proposed cost of Rs5.5 billion and Mankiyal with an estimated cost of Rs2.9 billion to be developed first to promote sustainable tourism. Rules and regulations for Mankiyal and Ghanool ITZs were prepared that would be completed on the patterns of ITZs of Malaysia and Indonesia. These ITZs are expected to create 200,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and USD 2.8 billion investment.

The feasibility of the Cable Car project from Dir Upper to Madaklast Chitral has been completed and it would be financially supported by the World Bank through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated tourism project (KITE). Four colonial era tracks’ developments including Thandiani-Nathiagali having 8, 200 feet in height, 40km in length and 1500 old trees belt, Thandiani-Biringali track, Dagri Bangla-Meera Jani-Nathiagali track and Kaghan- Mahnoor track starting from Shinkyari to Kund Bangla and onward to Shaheed Pani-Nadi Bangla to Musa Ka Musallah were in pipeline.

These positive measures of the government would help increase tourism revenue besides promoting the soft image of Pakistan being a tourism loving country. The experts underlined the need for showcasing these treasures through short videos and pictures on social media to attract foreign tourists imperative for bolstering rural economy.