Mortar shell hits house in DI Khan; two girls killed, three injured

A mortar shell struck a house from nowhere in the village of Zadkani in Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the deaths of two young girls on the spot. In the incident, two women and another girl of the same family were also hurt on Sunday morning.

The grieving family members have placed the bodies on the road in protest and blocked the Daraban Domanda Highway.

The channel reported that, due to protest, traffic on the road was badly affected. Since filing this report, negotiations have yet to take place with the authorities to resolve the situation.