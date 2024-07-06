MQM-P rejects CM Murad Ali Shah’s claims of development in Sindh

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chapter (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal dismissed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s claims of development in Sindh in a press conference held in Karachi on Saturday. He accused CM Sindh of misrepresenting the province’s progress in the advertisements on electronic and print media. Kamal said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government has done nothing substantial for Sindh during its tenure and has spent billions of rupees on advertisements alone. He criticized the PPP for trying to deceive the people of Sindh, claiming that if there had been any real improvements, the public would have praised the CM themselves.