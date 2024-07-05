Flour Mills announces protest against tax enforcement

Rejecting the imposition of taxes in budget, Pakistan Flour Mills Association has announced a strong protest against tax imposition on Friday. In this regard, Pakistan Flour Mills called an emergency meeting on July 6 in Lahore. Office bearer of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Chaudhry Amir Abdallah said that representatives of flour mills across Pakistan will participate in the meeting. Chaudhry Amir Abdallah said we will inform the government about the next action plan. With the imposition of tax, the price of flour will increase from Rs5 to Rs9, said Chaudhry Amir Abdallah.