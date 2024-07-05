GloRilla reveals ‘wildly hypocritical’ DM from Rihanna

Rihanna has new music on the brain. Just not her new music as the Fenty Beauty founder is looking forward to GloRilla’s upcoming album after listening to her latest singles, including “TGIF.” In fact, GloRilla recently shared that Rihanna slid into her direct messages concerning the matter.

“You got all summer sis!” Rihanna wrote in a March 19 Instagram DM to GloRilla, which the singer shared to her grid July 2. “I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?”

The 36-year-old even took the joke further by including a shrugging and a smirking emoji.

Naturally, fans were quick to call out the “Work” singer, who hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Anti, in the comments of GloRilla’s post. As one person put it, “Ri asking for an album is diabolical.”

Meanwhile, another suggested a reply for GloRilla. “I would have sent the reverse uno card to RiRi,” they added. “Bc wdym.” And while Rihanna may be aware it’s hypocritical of her to expect new music from her own favorite artists, she’s made it clear that she’s not in any hurry to get into the recording studio.

In fact, the Savage X Fenty founder–who shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 11 months with partner A$AP Rocky, stepped out last month making a possible nod to where she stands with her music career. During an outing with A$AP, she donned a blue T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase, “I’m Retired. This is As Dressed Up As I Get.”