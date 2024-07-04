Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first baby with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is soarin’, flyin’ into motherhood. The High School Musical alum gave birth to her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, a source with knowledge tells E! News. The couple’s little one is no stranger to a Hollywood moment since Vanessa previously announced her pregnancy on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Then clad in a black turtleneck gown by Vera Wang, the former Disney Channel star happily cradled her growing bump in front of photographers, before hosting ABC’s The Oscars Red Carpet Show. Later that evening, Vanessa bared her baby belly again at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party, this time walking the carpet in a black see-through Alberta Ferretti dress. Sharing photos of herself on Oscar night, the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time, “One for the books.” And just like her golden pregnancy reveal, Vanessa and Cole’s love story is far from the status quo. After all, they first met on a meditation group call headed by Jay Shetty during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend and I started hitting her asking who he was and she had never seen him before,” Vanessa recounted in a December interview with Vogue.