Saudi Arabia eases visa requirements for Pakistani tourists

Saudi Arabia, a top international destination for Pakistani travellers, has eased tourist visa requirements with immediate effect. Applicants can now submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of $750 or its equivalent.

Pakistani tourist arrivals to Saudi Arabia grew by 43% in 2023 compared with the previous year, according to a statement issued by the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).

Saudi Arabia aims to welcome 2.7 million Pakistani visitors in 2024. To accommodate this growing demand, Saudi Arabia is making it easier for Pakistani travellers to obtain visas through one of six Tasheer offices established across Pakistan in Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Multan.

The Tasheer offices offer a convenient and user-friendly experience, including visa application guidance, biometric enrolment, status tracking, and passport delivery. Travellers can schedule an appointment on the Tasheer website prior to their visit. In addition, Saudi Arabia has introduced a transit visa available for travellers arriving via Saudia and Flynas, allowing them to transit and explore Saudi Arabia for up to 96 hours. Visa on arrival is available for those travellers who hold a valid and used UK, US, or Schengen visa.