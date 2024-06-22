Merub Ali reveals the truth behind her engagement with Asim Azhar

Renowned Pakistani model Merub Ali has recently opened up about her engagement with popular singer Asim Azhar, confirming that it was indeed a love engagement.?In a candid interview, Ali shared, “Meri Pasand ki Mangni hai,” shedding light on the smooth and consensual process leading up to their betrothal.

The couple, who have been childhood friends, announced their engagement in 2022. They shared glimpses of the intimate ceremony on their social media handles, expressing their joy and gratitude.?”With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement,” the couple wrote, marking the occasion with traditional and heartfelt sentiments.

Asim Azhar, a well-known singer, and Meerub Ali, a celebrated model and actress, have often been seen together in public long before their official engagement. Their close bond was also evident on-screen when they appeared together in the hit drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan.’

Fans of the duo have expressed their delight at the news, flooding social media with congratulatory messages and best wishes. The couple’s shared history and the smooth transition into a formal engagement have been well-received by their supporters and the public alike.