Two clans involve jirga to settle blood feud after claiming 29 lives

Rival groups of Sawand and Sundrani clans agreed to take their dispute to a jirga to bring an end to their two-year-old enmity that has already claimed 29 lives on both sides in Kandhkot and Ghotki districts of the Sindh. A big delegation of politicians, influentials, elders of different communities and social activists met with Dr Tariq Sawand and Dr Ali Nawaz Sawand, elders of Sawand community. The delegation comprising Pakistan Peoples Party leader MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah, MPA Sardar Mehboob Ali Khan Bajrani, MNA Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, MPA Sher Mohammad Mugheri, Pir of Bharchondi Sharif Mian Abdul Khaliq Qadri, Kashmore district chairman Mir Gul Mohammad Khan Jakhrani, Sardar Jalal Kalpar Bugti, Pir of Ghouspur, Syed Mohammad Shah, Syed Bashir Ahmad Shah, Pir of Amrot Sharif, Syed Faizur Rehman Geelani, Sardar Liaquat Khan Malik, Manzoor Ahmad Soomro and others appealed to Sawand brothers to settle their dispute with Sundranis through a jirga.