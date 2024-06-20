Pakistani athlete Samar Khan conquers Mount Elbrus

Samar Khan, an athlete hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has garnered international acclaim for her recent achievements. She successfully scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, standing at 5642 meters.

Khan becomes the first Pakistani woman to accomplish this feat, marking a significant milestone in Pakistani mountaineering history. Acknowledging the support received, Samar Khan expressed gratitude to the Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North for sponsoring her expedition, emphasizing the pivotal role played by the organization in facilitating her journey.

Apart from her conquest of Mount Elbrus, Khan has also made notable strides in other extreme sports. She notably descended Mount Elbrus by snowboarding after reaching its peak, showcasing her versatility and skill in adventure sports. Prior to her Mount Elbrus expedition, Khan gained recognition for becoming the first female cyclist to conquer Kilimanjaro in Africa, as well as the third largest non-polar glacier globally. Her achievements underscore her dedication to pushing boundaries and achieving remarkable feats in extreme environments.