Shaista Lodhi had a crush on Shahid Kapoor

Actor-host Shaista Lodhi has revealed that she had a major crush on Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor at one point of time.

During a recent outing on an ARY News show, Dr Shaista Lodhi answered questions regarding her experience while interviewing famous people and their impact on her life.

When asked about the most difficult Bollywood star to interview, the notable host said that she had done several difficult interviews, however, she refused to name the celebrities.

“If you ask me about the celebrities from Bollywood, I would say it probably was Shahid Kapoor. That’s because I had a crush on him then,” she said.

Talking about her favourite personality to interview, Lodhi said that she enjoyed hosting people that are fun and actively engage with the host.

Recalling an interview of showbiz star Muneeb Butt, she revealed that the actor was her favourite star to interview.

“You know you do not have to say anything. You just sit on the side and he will keep talking,” she said.

During the show, she also discussed the difficulties faced while hosting morning shows and how it helped in building her personality.

“There is a rapidness in morning shows. You do several things at the same time,” Shaista Lodhi said.

Shaista Lodhi has essayed the role of the main protagonist, Nargis in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Samjhota’. The play revolved around ‘the difficulties that an individual has to face when their better half leaves for the eternal abode’.

The ensemble cast of the show also featured Javed Sheikh, Saba Faisal, Shazeal Shoukat, Adeel Chaudhary, Ali Ansari, Mirza Zain Baig, Sidra Niazi, Momina Iqbal and Huma Nawab.