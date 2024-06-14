The Shared Objective of Crime Against Humanity

Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is part of unfinished agenda of 1947 sub-continent partition. Instead of acting upon the will of people, India forcefully entered its forces and occupied the valley. Since then there has been no end to brutalities of Indian occupational forces and hence no respite for the innocent Kashmiris. It seems that words have lost their meaning to explain cruelty and immorality of Indian governments. The so called champion of democracy has no regard for the UNSC resolutions and international laws.

However, the last two terms of Modi led government has broken all records of ferociousness. A two-prong strategy was applied to suppress the Kashmiris freedom movement. Firstly, the article 370 and 35-A was revoked in August 2019, which paved a way for the BJP to implement its agenda in Kashmir, as reversal of the article almost opened floodgates for non-Kashmiris to settled in the valley.

After the abrogation of article 370, the fabricated narrative of normalcy was portrayed before the world community as of now any political workers, journalists, women and children whosoever has raised voice against the Indian brutalities, has been subjected to the unimaginable.

Secondly, a systematic campaign of Kashmiris genocide was carried out. Indian government’s unprecedented and anti-humanity measures have turned valley into world largest open air prison for innocent Kashmiris.

Keeping in view the actions of Indian government including the abrogation of Article 370, demographics changes, rehabilitation of 700,000 Kashmiri Hindu, Citizen Amendments Acts, additional deployment of troops, blockade of communication, are true reflection of Israel model. Initially Israel model execution was not openly discussed but now the cat is out of bag as Indian political commentator Anand Ranganathan has openly said that Israel model is the only solution of Kashmir issue.

Given their common strategic objectives, both the countries have developed strong ties with each other. With an annual arms trade exceeding 1 billion, India stands as the main buyer of Israeli arsenal and a collaborator in the production of Israeli arms.

Additionally, the recent footage from Gaza has exposed the usage of Indian-made weapons in Israel’s attacks on Palestinians. Specifically, remnants of a missile recovered from a UN shelter in the Nuseirat refugee camp blatantly showed a “made in India” marking, indicating the source of the arsenal.

On one hand Indian government has launched a massive multi-front political, cultural, and religious assault on Kashmiris while on the other hand, its forces have been actively involved in systematic killing that has been going on unrelenting in Kashmir for decades.

Since Kashmiris are facing a serious existential threat, there is a dire need for the world community to come to the rescue of the Kashmiri people and play its role in helping Kashmiris achieve their well-deserved goal of independence as per UNSC resolution.

The crimes committed by India and Israel are open and shut case and call for immediate actions.

