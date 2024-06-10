Six die in Kharian and Zhob road accidents

In two different road accidents in Kharian and Zhob, six people died and five were seriously injured on Monday. According to the details, three members of a family from Kharian died, and two others were badly injured in a road accident near Kakra Town.

The victims’ family, from Amara, a suburban area of Kharian, was on their way to Mirpur in a car when a dumper hit them on the road.

The rescue team shifted the injured persons to the hospital, where the condition of both injured women was critical. The rescue team identified the deceased as the head of the family, Mian Tufail Jutt, his wife, and their son Aaqad, while his daughter-in-law and daughter were injured. In a separate accident in Zhob, a passenger bus crushed six people on Quetta Road.

According to the channel, three of them died on the spot, while the other three were seriously injured. Rescue teams rushed to the accident site and shifted the three dead bodies and the injured persons to the trauma center.