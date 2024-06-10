117 terrorists killed in CTD operations during last six months in KP

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed 117 terrorists and arrested 299 in 237 incidents of terrorism across 26 districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in the last six months. The CTD disclosed this information in a report released for the first six months of this year on Monday. The CTD report disclosed that 65 police personnel were also martyred and 86 injured in the counter-terrorism operations in KP. As per the CTD report, in North Waziristan, 20 terrorists were killed and 6 arrested in the most 40 incidents of extremism this year. In 37 incidents of terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan, 17 police personnel were martyred, 14 were injured, while 23 militants were killed and 32 were arrested. In 33 incidents of extremism in Tank, 5 police officers were martyred and 2 officers were injured. The CTD also killed 16 militants and arrested 4 in operations. In 22 incidents of extremism in Bannu, 5 police officers were martyred, 9 were injured, while 5 militants were killed and 13 were arrested. Five police personnel were martyred and 2 injured in 18 incidents of extremism in Lakki Marwat. Additionally, 9 militants were killed and 8 arrested in Lakki Marwat. In 8 incidents of extremism in South Waziristan, 2 police personnel were martyred, 3 were injured, and 8 militants were killed.