Haveli Maharaja Ranjeet Singh conservation project launched

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), in collaboration with the Walled City Lahore Authority, has launched a comprehensive conservation project for historic Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh Gujranwala, marking a significant milestone in preserving the cultural heritage of the region.

The project is fully funded by ETPB and to be executed by the WCLA, said a press release issued here on Friday. The project, initiated on May 2, 2024, aims to restore the 19th-century haveli to its former glory, ensuring its long-term preservation and adaptive reuse.

The conservation project will involve restoration work to preserve the haveli’s original structure, ornate decorations, intricate carvings, structurally consolidation, roofing and flooring. This will not only ensure the property’s structural integrity but also maintain its aesthetic appeal. After completion of the conservation work, the haveli will be repurposed for adaptive reuse, providing a unique opportunity for the local community and tourists to experience the rich cultural heritage of the region. The adaptive reuse strategy will be designed to balance preservation with practical functionality, ensuring the property remains a vibrant cultural hub. The conservation project is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.