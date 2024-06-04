Mustafa Kamal says no peace in the country

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal demanded on Tuesday that the government to take measures to curb deadly street crime in the country that led to brutal killing of a number innocent civilians.

Addressing a fiery press conference, Kamal termed the ongoing killing of civilians over resisting robberies ‘genocide’. He rejected law enforcement agencies’ claim of peace in the country highlighting 71 people killed by muggers this year. Kamal during the presser was surrounded by people carrying pictures of victims who lost lives in different mugging incidents in the metropolis. MQM leader urged the government to take immediate measures against the rising street crime and safety of the citizens.

Just yesterday, a young man was shot dead by muggers during a motorcycle snatching attempt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. According to the FIR registered on the complaint of Usman Moin, brother of the victim, identified as 27-year-old Ittiqa Moin, two armed men on a motorcycle intercepted Ittiqa as he was returning from a bakery run.

They forcibly snatched his motorcycle, mobile phone, and cash, and started beating him. This is when Ittiqa put up resistance, prompting the muggers to open fire. Kamal condoled with the parents of Ittiqa and said that people of urban areas are being oppressed under the quota system in Sindh for the last 50 years. He alleged that jobs are given to the people of rural Sindh on the quota of urban Sindh by creating fake domiciles and now these talented youths are being killed under the guise of robbery.