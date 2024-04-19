Smuggled items worth Rs10 billion seized in Mastung

The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) in collaboration with other agencies carried out a significant operation in Mastung district of Balochistan and seized a smuggled items worth Rs10 billion, reported on Friday. According to the details, the FC Balochistan (North) handed over the seized items to the customs authorities through 46 trucks and 3 big containers.

The confiscated goods included cigarettes, betel nuts, cloth, solar panels, tyres, urea fertilizer, and electronic items. This seizure, valued at nearly 10 billion rupees, marks the largest confiscation in the crackdown against smuggling activities especially in border areas of the country. Previously, goods worth approximately three billion rupees had been seized in an anti-smuggling operation conducted by law enforcement agencies. The channel said that the operation was conducted based on confidential information at a clandestine warehouse in Mastung district where illegal contraband was stored. The Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) is a group of paramilitary regiments of Pakistan, operating in the northern part of the province of Balochistan, to oversee the country’s borders with Afghanistan and assist with maintaining law and order.