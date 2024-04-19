Testing starts at New Gwadar International Airport

In a flurry of crucial development activities, testing and commissioning kicked off at New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), last milestone that will lead to inclusive completion and practical operationalization of NGIA.

Testing and Commissioning encompasses airbase infrastructure, runway, taxiway, apron, electricity, allied facilities, telecom networks, transmission systems, switching systems, network management systems, security features, water supply system and grid station. Gwadar Development Authority official told Gwadar Pro, “testing and commissioning is a process involving a set of engineering techniques and procedures to check, inspect, and test every operational component of the project, from individual functions to complex amalgamations.” He further added that the major goal of the process of commissioning is to make sure that all project elements from construction, processing and installation are operating per capacity, proper usage, and requirements.Last year in July, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the airbase infrastructure of China-funded New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA). Collaborated by China Airport Construction Group Co., Ltd. and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Pakistan. NGIA consists of 32 components like state of art runway, aprons, a terminal, along with civil, technical, electrical and communication infrastructure and rest of modern allied facilities.