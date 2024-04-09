Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Announces the 10 Women Filmmakers for “Her Earth Advocates”



Two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, has announced the cohort of 10 women filmmakers selected for the fifth iteration of Patakha Pictures’ filmmaking mentorship and funding program, “Her Earth Advocates.” This 7-month program focuses on the theme of climate change.

Selected in pairs, the fellows include:

1. Maira Pasha and Shifa Rajput

2. Nadia Zartaj and Nagina Jabeen

3. Natasha Javed and Nirmal Bano

4. Sabika Noor Ali and Namrah Sikandar

5. Saro Imran and Zareen Rajpoot

The fellows will participate in a robust series of online filmmaking mentorship workshops with Patakha Pictures’ international mentor, Sundance Award-Winning documentary filmmaker Jesse Ericka Epstein. Workshops will begin in the last week of April and continue throughout the program, which concludes in October 2024 with an in-person editing and closing event in Karachi.

Launched to empower and support a new generation of Pakistani storytellers, Patakha Pictures’ programs provide mentorship and funding for filmmakers to create short documentaries that illuminate important issues and resonate with global audiences. “Her Earth Advocates” marks the fifth program of its kind, with three successful cycles completed and one currently underway.

“We stand at a pivotal moment in our planet’s history, one that demands not just our attention but our action. It is with this commitment that we launch this initiative to empower female filmmakers. By providing them with the funding and mentorship they need, we are not just supporting their creative visions; we are investing in a future where the stories of climate change are told through lenses that are as diverse and powerful as the challenges we face. These filmmakers bring unique perspectives and solutions to the forefront, crafting narratives that inspire change and spark a dialogue on sustainability. ” states Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Founder of Patakha Pictures.

Ever since its launch in 2022, Patakha Pictures’ mentorship programs have already funded 30 filmmakers and 16 films, garnering a total of 16 local and international awards. An additional 20 enrolled filmmakers are currently engaged in their ongoing program. These films have been screened in over 30international film festivals across various countries, including Pakistan, England, India, and the USA. These festivals include prestigious events like the All Asian Independent Film Festival and the South Asian Film Festival of Australia.