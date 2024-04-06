Meeting for peaceful conduct of Eidul-Fitr held

A high-level meeting regarding the peaceful conduct of Eid-ul-Fitr was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kurram here on Saturday. In the light of the orders of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a high-level meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud regarding the religious fervor and peaceful celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, DPO, security forces officials, Tehsildars and officers of concerned departments across the district participated in the meeting. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the plan to provide security and other facilities for tourists and Eid-ul-Fitr in Kurram district were also discussed. During Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, administration, police, rescue 1122, tehsil municipal administration, medical centers and all institutions would be on high alert.