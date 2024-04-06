Naib Subedar Khalid embraces martyrdom amid KKH landslide clearance operation

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Saturday after succumbing to his critical injuries received during a landslide clearance operation while two other soldiers got critically injured in Chillas. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), on April 4th, a landslide near Gonar Farm, Chillas had blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) for all types of traffic. However, in order to help the affected traffic and stranded people, a detachment of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) headed by Naib Subedar Khalid and two soldiers immediately reached the site and started the clearance. During the process of clearance, another slide was triggered that critically injured the detachment. The martyred soldier was identified as Naib Subedar Khalid who succumbed to the critical injuries and embraced, shahadat, whereas Sepoy Waseem and Lance Naik Azmat were recovering from serious injuries. “The nation is grateful for their service and dedication to assist people. Pakistan Army remains committed to serve the nation against all adversities,” the ISPR said.