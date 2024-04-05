Eid shopping gains momentum

As the Eid festival is approaching closer, the shopping centres, Malls and the markets in Pakistan’s mega city, were flooded with thousands of people for Eid shopping. With the commencement of the last 10 days of the fasting month, city markets witnessed a huge rush and the shopping markets remained open till dawn across the city of more than 20 million people.

Thousands of citizens thronged to the shopping malls, plazas and markets for Eid shopping while tailoring shops also remained open day and night to complete booked orders of sewing of unstitched cloths. A large number of people buy clothes, shoes, children’s garments, jewelry and other items ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

According to Business community representatives, more than 100 billion rupees in businesses were expected to be done during Ramazan as goods are being transported to other parts of the country. More than 100 major markets and shopping centres in the seven districts of Karachi division were producing billions of rupees in business during Eid shopping that is boosting country’s economy. In Saddar, Gulshan e Iqbal, Defence, Clifton, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Malir, Korangi, Quaidabad, Karimabad, Gulistan e Jauhar, Lyari, Keamari, Gulshan e Hadid and other areas, all shopping centres were flooded with buyers. The city administration has taken strict security measures to provide security to the general public but despite these measures, several incidents of loot, dacoity, and snatching of valuables are being reported from the city’s different areas while Police and other law enforcement agencies also arrested several culprits.