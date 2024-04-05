Two-week training course on ‘Disaster Resilient Structures’ to be held

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has planned to organize a two-week training course on “Disaster Resilient Structures” from April 22 to May 03.

The training course will be hosted by the COMSTECH, the Russian Association of Earthquake Engineering and Protection from Natural and Man-made Hazards (RAEE) in collaboration with the NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Pakistan.

According to an official of COMSETCH, this joint initiative aims to bolster capabilities in disaster resilience and sustainable engineering practices. The training course will comprehensively address a range of hazards, including earthquakes, floods, fires, and tsunamis, with a primary focus on cultivating a deeper understanding of risks to infrastructure, communities, and societies. Leading experts in these areas from Russia and Pakistan will share their knowledge and experiences with the participants. The course will explore mitigation strategies and promote sustainable development principles.