CM KP declares new plans for ETD

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday chaired an important meeting of the Excise and Taxation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has taken key decisions and orders to develop the Excise Department on modern lines and increase its efficiency. Chief Minister’s decision to set up three separate directorates to increase the efficiency of the department.

Separate directorates should be established for vehicle registration and management, intelligence and narcotics control and property tax under the excise department, Ali Amin Gandapur said. The responsibilities of these directorates should be clearly defined, Chief Minister said, adding, “Necessary amendments should be made in the existing laws to increase the revenue of the department.” Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also directed the concerned quarters to withdraw excise vehicles used by unauthorized persons. Notices should be issued to these unauthorized persons to return the vehicles, the Chief Minister told the meeting.

If they do not return the vehicles within the stipulated time, FIRs should be registered against them, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said. These vehicles should be given to police and other provincial departments on the basis of need, Ali Amin Gandapur said.