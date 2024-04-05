KP to restart sports activities: Syed Fakre Jahan

After a long drought of sports activities due to lack of funds, the Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakre Jahan Friday decided to hold three different Games that had been pending since long including Inter-Madaras Games, Games for Persons with Different Abilities and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Regional Games.

The decision in this connection was taken in a high level meeting he chaired in the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Mohmand, Additional Director General Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan, Director Account Shah Faisal, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Nazim, officials of the other concerned quarters and Chief Planning Officer.

The meeting decided to hold open trials for nine Men and seven Women Games from April 20 to April 30, 2024 here at Kohat Sports Complex, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda and Peshawar Sports Complex respectively. The meeting decided that there were three different Games with as many formats including Inter-Regional Games in which athletes from all seven Region including Swat, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Peshawar would participate in 09 Male and 07 Female Games comprising

Hockey (male, female), Volleyball (male, female), Badminton (male, female), Athletics (male, female), Table Tennis (male, female), Squash (male, female), Judo (male, female), Kabaddi and Boxing (male only).

It has been said that the Athletic event would be organized in Kohat while the rest of the male Games would be organized in Peshawar Sports Complex and Hayatabad Sports Complex while all the female Games would be organized at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda.

The meeting also decided to hold Inter-Madaras and Persons with Different Abilities Games with a joint opening ceremony.