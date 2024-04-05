Global football talent showcase to lands in Islamabad

The Football Academy (TFA), a Dubai-based football academy renowned for its global outreach in identifying and nurturing football talent, sets its sights on Islamabad, for its latest talent showcase. Unlike the previous year’s paid showcases across Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore, TFA has revamped its approach, offering a golden opportunity for local talent to shine without any barriers. In a significant move to give back to the community, TFA, in partnership with well-known Pakistani academies, has announced a free talent showcase, slated for April 18, said a press.

In an exciting collaboration, Bookme.pk joins hands with TFA as the official ticketing partner, rolling out 99 free tickets for this exclusive event. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in TFA’s mission to democratize access to professional football opportunities, reflecting a commitment to fostering sports development and talent recognition in communities that are rich in potential yet often overlooked.