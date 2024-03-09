Jawad Ahmed pays glowing tribute to Pakistani women

Renowned singer and politician Jawad Ahmed on Friday paid homage to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2024 on Friday. Ahmed, who is known for singing for social causes as well as his famous romantic songs. The “Dholna” singer had recently dedicated his song to the country’s women, who had rendered their services for the country with great verve. In a visually captivating video, Ahmed showcased the diverse roles played by women from various walks of life. The montage featured iconic figures such as Zainab Ansari, Noor Mukadam, Qandeel Baloch, Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Sonya Hussyn, Mehwish Hayat, Ayeza Khan, Hania Aamir, Hira Mani, Arfa Karim and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Ahmed’s song reflected the significance of ensuring the fundamental rights of women to unlock the immense potential that they represent in the country. Through his musical tribute, the “Tum Jeeto Ya Haro” singer underscored the significance of empowering women to foster a society where their rights and contributions are valued and celebrated.