PkMAP claims police raided Achakzai’s house

The Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) alleged on Sunday that the police raided the house of party chief and presidential candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai without justification and arrested his personal guard, a media report said.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Central Secretariat in Quetta, PkMAP Central Secretary General Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal said that a heavy police contingent raided the house of the party chief “without any magistrate” in violation of the people’s right to privacy, according to a BBC report.

He added that the police also arrested a personal guard of Achakzai, who was in possession of a licensed weapon. The PKMAP leader alleged that the raid came after Achakzai exposed rigging in the recent elections and the people responsible for it in a National Assembly, session on Saturday.

Condemning the raid, Ziaratwal announced protest against the incident on Monday (today). He added that the PkMAP and its leadership could be intimidated by such actions.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah condemned the raid on the house of Achakzai in Quetta. “Mahmood Khan Achakzai is a senior politicians of the country. This cruel action by the administration is intolerable,” Hamdullah said.