Army rescues 3 from a stranded cable car above river

Teams of Pakistan Army and rescue workers rescued three passengers who were stranded inside a cable car after one of its wires snapped in Muzaffarabad city of Azad Kashmir on Sunday, reminding the dramatic Battagram rescue mission. The incident occurred as the cable car was passing through a river in Mandgran Village. No human losses or injuries were reported as the Pakistan Army and local rescue teams carried out an operation to rescue the stranded passengers. Later, the repair works of the cable car were also completed. In a similar incident last year, a cable car was stranded at 600ft with 8 people on board in the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Seven schoolboys and an adult were rescued by the Pakistan Army commandos and local experts after spending almost 15 hours in the cable car on August 22, 2023.