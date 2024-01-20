Did Ducky Bhai criticise Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage?

In a recent heartfelt post on X, Pakistani influencer Ducky Bhai shared some profound insights about commitment and loyalty in relationships. This thoughtful message was prompted by the news of cricketer Shoaib Malik’s third marriage and Ducky Bhai took a moment to stress the importance of staying true to one’s partner. He emphasised that marriage is more than just a union; it’s a collaborative effort that demands teamwork and dedication. Ducky Bhai, with his characteristic wisdom, cautioned against letting such stories sway us into thinking that relationships are as changeable as our wardrobe. Instead, he encouraged us to cherish the sanctity of marriage and resist societal pressures that normalise switching partners. The influencer offered a kind reminder to those not ready for marriage: be patient and wait for the right time. The core message resonates with choosing a life partner carefully, someone you genuinely cherish and remain loyal to throughout life’s journey. In his post, Ducky Bhai took a bold stand against the normalisation of divorce, urging his followers to hold dear the sanctity of marriage and actively contribute to building enduring relationships.