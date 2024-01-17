Conference mulls recommendations for incoming elected govt

Islamabad January 17, 2023: Three organizations joined hands on Wednesday to convene a National Conference on National Security and Foreign Policy with a view to discussing and formulating concrete and doable recommendations for the incoming elected government of Pakistan.

The Conference was hosted jointly in Islamabad by Sanober Institute (SI), TMUC Islamabad and Centre for Law and Security CLAS.

More than twenty experts, academics and former practitioners came together for in-depth discussions on four inter-connected themes: National Security of Pakistan; South Asia’s Geopolitics; Pakistan and its Western Frontiers; and Economic Security of Pakistan.

A large number of scholars, researchers, TMUC students and think tank community attended panel discussions and welcomed the national debate on issues of critical importance for a brighter future of the country.

Addressing the Conference, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Chairman Sanober Institute, noted that the world around us is changing at a rapid pace, which in turn is affecting our region, South Asia. In these times of great change, there are challenges but also opportunities for Pakistan. He said that the discussions at the Conference have produced several concrete recommendations for consideration of the policy makers of the incoming elected government.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Founder & CEO Roots Millennium Education Group and Chairman Advisory Board Centre for Law and Security CLAS, expressed the hope that this joint endeavor by three organizations in the private sector would provide useful guidance for the new government that would assume power after the elections of 8th February.

Mr. Rehman Azhar, a renowned journalist and Executive Director Centre for Law and Security CLAS, underscored the need for all thinking minds of the country to pool their expertise to enable the incoming government to address the mighty challenges of national security and foreign policy confronting our nation.

The policy advice generated at the Conference would be put together in a booklet to be presented next month to key policy makers of the country.