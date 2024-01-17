Conscious Blunders

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a key Indian agency in the complex web of law enforcement, charged with looking into cases of money laundering (ML) and breaches of foreign exchange laws. But it is intentionally relegated to a toothless apparatus in battling economic crimes. It is crucial to analyse the ED’s operations in detail, explore the legal framework that supports it, and evaluate the legislative gaps that raise concerns about the effectiveness of this organisation. The intentional aloofness of the Indian ruling Janta to enhance its Anti ML wherewithal makes it a fit case for inclusion in the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Besides, Indian slackness in handling issues related to drugs, uranium, and corruption also contributes to its eligibility for stern actions by FATF.

ED is an appropriate example of an underutilised organisation serving the purpose of mafias steering international ML rackets.

The broad role of ED includes investigating violations of foreign exchange legislation, levying fines, implementing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and coordinating the tracking down and seizure of assets. Beneath the surface, nevertheless, an unwilling and grumbling approach by the Indian government further accentuates this pervasive illness in India. No worthwhile effort has been directed to structural flaws in India’s law enforcement system, emphasising the lack of human capital and resource allocation that is necessary for the strong implementation of an anti-money laundering/counter-financing terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.

With a lack of an adequate number of offices to operate and in the face of obstacles related to both infrastructure and manpower, ED is an appropriate example of an underutilised organisation serving the purpose of mafias steering international ML rackets. Financial scams, banking crimes, widespread corruption and poor legislative oversight can never be countered with a weak organisation like ED. Even with this strong legal foundation, the Enforcement Directorate has serious shortcomings that demand close scrutiny. According to ED’s data, the agency won convictions for just 14 individuals/entities over 15 years, a confusing number when examined against the backdrop of India’s distinction as having the largest informal sector internationally. The broad range of economic crimes, which include drug trafficking, internet and digital scams, banking and financial frauds, and corruption, highlights a significant inadequacy in India’s anti-money laundering/counter-financing terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

Beyond its problems, India’s involvement in international drug trafficking complicates its regulatory issues. Despite being a major driver of the economy, the pharmaceutical business has been vulnerable to products leaking into black markets, a worry that has been expressed in international publications. India’s role in supplying ingredients for the synthesis of illegal drugs is highlighted in the US State Department’s 2022 report on worldwide narcotics control strategy, which has prompted a deeper look at the country’s involvement in the global drug trade.

International organisations have taken notice of India’s rapid transformation from a simple transhipment route to a booming drug market. The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) has highlighted India’s significant contribution to the worldwide drug trafficking business, which is estimated to be worth over $650 billion. This combination, along with claims of funding anti-Pakistan proxies and stories of cutting-edge smuggling techniques like drone use, has put India under close watch by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

India’s involvement in the international drug trade goes well beyond its boundaries, making the country vulnerable to the diversion of pharmaceuticals into illegal markets. A concerning picture is painted by the complex dance between the availability of chemicals needed to produce synthetic drugs and the changing face of smuggling, which includes the use of drones. These issues affect India on a domestic level as well as in the larger geopolitical context.

The seriousness of the matter is shown by the FATF’s probing investigation into India’s attempts to stop money laundering and the funding of terrorism. Given its vulnerability in the global drug trade and its quick rise to prominence in the drug market, India faces several complex issues that will require a strong reaction to resolve.

The Enforcement Directorate’s approach is deficient, and India’s AML/CFT rules need to be critically reviewed. The government should be held accountable for its disregard for FATF policies. Strengthening India’s defences against money laundering, sponsorship of terrorism, and international drug trafficking requires filling in the agency’s institutional and legal shortcomings. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other international organisations’ persistent monitoring highlight the urgent need for a systematic transformation. India needs to be subject to consequences for its non-compliance. It is also obligatory for global powers to take note of India’s blatant disregard for international laws. If not checked with due process of law, India will continue to endanger international peace and stability.

–The author is a freelance contributor who writes on issues concerning national and regional security. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmai.com