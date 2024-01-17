ECP bars changing symbols

The Election Commission of Pakistan has imposed a ban on changing election symbols sought by any ‘party and individual.’ The ECP on Tuesday issued instructions to the provincial election commissioner, returning officers and district returning officers regarding the election symbol. In its directive, the ECP said that changing election symbol should be avoided at this stage as printing of ballot papers has started. If any change is required, prior permission should be sought from the ECP.

It may be noted that, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concern over change in the election symbol of the party’s candidates in Punjab.

Meanwhile, several candidates belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have moved the Peshawar High Court against election symbols allotted to them by the ECP.