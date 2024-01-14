AIOU spring 2024 admissions begin today

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the admissions for the first phase of the spring 2024 semester across the country, including AJK and GB, starting Monday, January 15.

Admissions in this phase include Matric, FA, I.Com, certificate courses, BS (face to face), MS/MPhil, and PhD programs. Prospectuses and admission application forms for all the programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk), according to a press release on Sunday.

Admission to BS (face-to-face) MS/MPhil and PhD programs can only be applied online, whereas admission application forms for enrollment, intermediate, and I Com can be submitted manually and online.

The admission forms and prospectuses for certificate courses, enrollment, and FA programs are also available at the university’s main campus, regional campuses, swift centers, and prospectus sale points established nationwide. Admissions in the second phase will commence on March 1, 2024.