Is Mahira Khan having a destination wedding?

Lollywood star Mahira Khan, some six years back, hinted at a grand destination wedding, somewhere in the north and now it’s happening.

The Raees star, whose illustrious career in showbiz speaks volumes of her talent, achieved unprecedented in her career, while her personal life is about to become ever-so-romantic as she is reportedly all set to tie the knot with “long time beau, who is noted businessman.”

While much of the most anticipated event remained under wraps, new details into the wedding of the top Pakistani actor have sufaced online. According to unverified reports, Mahira Khan is tying the knot in scenic views of Bhurban, a resort town in the country’s most visited hill station Murree. Media reports also suggest that her destination wedding will be held at a big hotel in Bhurban which has been booked for a week’s time for the events. Around 200 rooms will be booked for the big fat wedding, with each room costing somewhere between 20k-50k per night.

To avoid any privacy breach, the staffers of the largest chain of hotels are not having their phones. It said the Mehndi function was held last night and the Khan will be tying the knot today with Salim Karim.

The actor has not shared anything online, as celebs opted for private events. Destination weddings were a popular and growing trend in the world of weddings as couples were getting married in exotic or unique locations such as tropical islands, historical cities, vineyards, and resort towns. Mahira also opted all-inclusive event.

Khan was previously married to Ali Askari with whom she has a son.