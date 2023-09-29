Agriculture machinery imports reduced 27.49% in two months

The imports of agriculture machinery and implements during the first two months of the current financial year reduced by 27.49 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August 2023 agriculture machinery and implements valued at $8.878 million were imported as compared to the imports of $11.830 million of the same period last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, agriculture and other chemicals group imports into the country during the first two months of the current financial year reduced by 15.48 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August 2023, agricultural chemicals costing $1.439 billion were imported as against the imports of $1.702 billion in the same period of last year.

In the last two months, fertilizer imports decreased by 11.65 per cent as 38,600 metric tons of fertilizers valued at $20.867 million were imported as compared to the imports of 29,978 metric tons worth $23.620 million in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the imports of insecticides were reduced by 27.03 per cent as 6,620 metric tons of insecticides valued at $33.099 million were imported as compared to the imports of 7,192 metric tons costing $45.358 million in the same period last year.

During the period under review, the country spent $431.570 million on the imports of over 350,807 metric tons of plastic materials as compared to the imports of 269,972 metric tons valuing $452.966 million in the same period of last year.

In first two months of the current financial year, 4,807 metric tons of medicinal products worth $177.154 million were imported as compared the imports of 5,001 metric tons valued at 203.269 million of the same period last year.

During the period under review, the imports of medicinal products reduced by 12.85 per cent as compared to the imports of the first two months of last year, it added.