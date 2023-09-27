Ace Junior Golf League is spreading its wings

Islamabad: In all its entirety, a cause is only good when it is executed on ground with precision. Ace Junior Golf League is expanding its wings and travelling from one city to another, with aim to inspire the youngest of junior golfers and propel the skilled ones, higher and forward. Lt GEN HILAL HUSSAIN, The Patron in Chief AJGL, Graced the Occasion with his presence. He left no doubt in anyone’s mind that not only he was hands-on patron in chief, he owned the league in letter and spirit. Without holding any bars, matching his larger than life humble nature, he spelled out his regret, “In My Seven Years of Tenure as President, PGF, I Did a Lot.

of Work for Golf, for Pros and Junior Pros, though, not putting enough efforts for junior golfing, was a lapse on my part!”. He went on to appreciate the vision, relentless dedication of Dr. Shami & the unparalleled technical contribution of Ms Munazza Shaheen and stated that AJGL is a God Sent for Pakistan Golf.

For Islamabad first monthly medal, the vibrant Junior Golfers came in numbers to play andbe part of the league for future matches. 52 Registered and 42 Played. Also a youngest little 5 years old, Ramin, came to play her first hole on course but ended up playing 4 holes. This is exactly the energy that these little souls hold, they don’t want to stop, sky is their limit. Reaching skies, the young competed with each other and the winners were; Birdie category of ages 6 to 10, playing 9 holes, in girls section, Aleena Khan grabbed the first position with a gross score of 69. Ayesha Hashmi came second with a score of 74 while Zahra Humayun became 3rd with a score of 92. In boys, Shahzain bin Zeeshan socred 56 and came first. The second and third positions belonged to Muhammad Ahmed Rizwan and Hamza Shoaib with scores of 67 and 74 respectively.

Eagle category of ages above 10 till 14, the participants played 18 holes. In girls section the top honour was taken by Zaina Zeeshan 104 followed by Aminah Ali Jami with 111 and Jannat Jami with 112. In the boys section, the winner was Abdullah Khan with 81 while Abdullah Aamir became second and Muhammad Hassan Shahid came third on count back with 84 each. In albatross category, ages 14 till 18, the results are as follows. In the girls section, the first position was won by Jasia Tassawar on count back with a score of 96. Zarmina Khan came second with identical score of 96 while Shazmina Khan came 3rd with 102. In boys section, Shahviaz Abbas Niazi won with a score of 75. Muhammad Irtaza Hussain came second and Muhammad Darmal Khan came third by carding same score of 77 each. Lastly elite category 18 to 21 year, in the boys section, the winner was Saad Rana with a score of 77, Muhammad Hashir became a distant second with a score of 87 while Hamza Abbasi came third with 91. Brig. Zahid Hussain, secretary RGC, said, AJGL is a great initiative. I am impressed at the commitment of the organizers.

He said “the club always receives 600 to 700 golfers on weekend and it is very difficult to adjust a match on Saturday, but understanding the importance of letting juniors play, AJGL is always welcome to come and conduct their matches at Rawalpindi Golf Club.” Brig Saeed, Secretary Bahria was also there, honoring AJGL, he said, “I am a great believer of promoting golf at grass root level and this event was another great show from AJGL. Like once before, I will always support the cause of juniors and I wholeheartedly invite AJGL to conduct all their monthly medal at Bahria. It will be an honor to do anything for future of Golf in Pakistan.” The team of AJGL comprised of highly professional motivated ladies, Munazza Azhar, Vice President AJGL for Twin Cities Amber Javed, Lady Captain RGC, aided by Naveela Faheem,

Fatima Azhar, Saeeda Ashraf and Amina Kiani put their extreme best for the success of the event. The league is talk of golfing world and every parent would like to see their children playing competitively. Organizers, are elated to see the stimulated golfers perform their best.