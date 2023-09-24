Maria Wasti’s funny video goes viral

Actor Maria Wasti speaks up some ‘words of wisdom’ in a new funny reel video going viral across social media platforms.

Maria Wasti took to her Instagram account in the early hours of Saturday with a new lip-sync video, speaking out some hilarious ‘aqal ki baat (words of wisdom)’.

The ‘Mayi Ri’ actor mimicked a comic Punjabi-language script in the reel clip, confessing to being not-so-smart. Sharing the video on her account, the celebrated actor added hashtags like ‘jo baat hai’ and ‘aqal ki baat’ in the caption.

Hours later, Wasti posted another clip from the elevator, where she is seen with veteran actors Bushra Ansari and Rubina Ashraf and talk show host Asim Yar Tiwana. The now-viral reels were played by thousands of her followers on Gram within hours and received several likes and comments for the celebrity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wasti is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Mayi Ri’, alongside an ensemble cast with the likes of Aina Asif, Samar Abbas, Naumaan Ijaz, Maya Khan, Sajida Syed, Hiba Ali Khan, Saad Faridi, Paras Masroor, Amna Malik, Usman Mazhar and Diya Mughal. Written and conceptualized by Sana Fahad, the Meesam Nazar Naqvi directorial, airs daily at 7pm, only on ARY Digital.