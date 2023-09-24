In today’s interconnected world, the competition among world powers has intensified, leading to significant geopolitical shifts and economic rivalries. While this rivalry has spurred innovation and progress in many aspects, it has also brought about adverse consequences for developing nations Developed nations, vying for supremacy, often exploit resources and markets in developing countries. This exploitation ranges from unequal trade agreements to resource extraction, leading to economic imbalances and hindered development prospects. The competition among world powers often exacerbates political instability in developing nations. Proxy wars and conflicts are fueled by the interests of powerful nations, leaving the citizens of these countries to bear the brunt of the consequences. Advanced nations invest heavily in research and development to maintain their competitive edge. This creates a technological gap that is challenging for developing countries to bridge, hindering their ability to participate fully in the global economy. The power struggle can result in a concentration of opportunities in the hands of a select few nations, while others are left marginalized. This leads to limited access to education, healthcare, and economic prospects for the citizens of developing countries.

While global power competition may foster progress and innovation in certain spheres, its negative impact on developing countries is undeniable. It exacerbates economic disparities, fosters political instability, widens technological gaps, limits opportunities, accelerates environmental degradation, and triggers humanitarian crises.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has reverberated across the global landscape, touching various aspects of international relations, including food and energy security. Ukraine is known as the “breadbasket of Europe” due to its significant contribution to global grain production. The conflict has disrupted agricultural activities, leading to a decrease in yields and exports. This has contributed to rising food prices and increased volatility in international markets. Ukraine plays a crucial role in the global agricultural supply chain. The war has disrupted logistics and transportation networks, affecting the timely delivery of agricultural products to international markets. This disruption further strains global food supply chains.

Ukraine has historically been a transit route for Russian natural gas supplies to Europe. The conflict has heightened concerns over energy security in Europe, as it highlights the region’s dependence on Russian energy resources. This dependence can be exploited for political leverage, potentially leading to energy shortages and price fluctuations. The Ukrainian conflict has prompted international organizations and countries to extend aid and support to affected regions. This demonstrates the interconnectedness of global security and emphasizes the need for collaborative efforts to mitigate the impacts on food and energy security.

On the other hand Pakistan, since its inception in 1947, has been committed to upholding the principles and values enshrined in the United Nations Charter. As a member of the international community, Pakistan acknowledges the significance of the UN Charter as a cornerstone for maintaining peace, Pakistan has consistently advocated for the peaceful resolution of conflicts in accordance with the UN Charter. It has actively participated in diplomatic initiatives, engaged in mediation efforts, and supported UN-led peacekeeping missions to resolve regional and international disputes.

Pakistan recognizes the importance of international cooperation for socio-economic development, in line with the UN Charter’s aim of promoting social progress and better standards of life. It actively participates in international forums to address issues related to poverty, education, and healthcare.

Pakistan is actively engaged in the global fight against terrorism and extremism, aligning with the UN Charter’s call for collective action against threats to international peace and security. It has taken numerous measures to counteract terrorist activities and promote regional stability.

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.