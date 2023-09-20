Édgar Barrera, Karol G, Shakira and more lead Latin Grammy nominations

Édgar Barrera – the producer and songwriter known for his work with such artists as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera and beyond – leads the 2023 Latin Grammy nominations with 13. The Latin Recording Academy announced this year’s nominees in a livestream Tuesday. Barerra is nominated for best pop song, record, album, songwriter and producer of the year – and has two nominations in the song of the year category. He also has three noms apiece in the best tropical song and best regional song categories.

Just behind him are some of his collaborators, like Karol G, Shakira, and Camilo. They have seven nominations each, as does Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, the Colombian songwriter who works under the moniker Keityn.