Saboor shares heartfelt post for her husband on his 36th birthday

Popular Pakistani showbiz industry actress Saboor Ali released a loving message on her husband Ali Ansari’s birthday whcelebrated his 36th birthday.

Actor Ali Ansari, who lives in many hearts due to his unparalleled acting in several dramas, remains the center of attention of fans with his unseen pictures on social media.

Yesterday, Ali Ansari celebrated his 36th birthday, whose charming pictures and videos were adorned by his wife and actress Saboor Ali on social media.

On the photo and video sharing app Instagram, the actress of the drama serial “Jannat Se Aage” shared adorable birthday pictures in which the couple can be seen making their special day even more memorable and enjoying the moment.

In the photo, the cute couple was seen striking various poses in front of the camera with a fruit-filled cake which managed to win everyone’s admiration.

In the caption of the post, Saboor Ali also wrote a loving message wishing her husband on his birthday.

The actress said, “If I had a chance to live my life again, I would always look for you.” Saboor Ali added, “Happy birthday! I love you so much, all this love and affection for someone who can fill even the gloomiest days with laughter and joy.”

Along with the post, Ali Ansari is being congratulated on his birthday by all the fans and fans.