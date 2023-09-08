Punjab Arts Council reopens Cinema, advances cultural initiatives

In a significant development, the Board of Governors of the Punjab Council of Arts convened after an 8-year hiatus, with Information and Culture Minister Punjab, Amir Mir, at the helm. Chairing the meeting, Amir Mir emphasized its purpose-to craft a robust blueprint for advancing art and culture in Punjab. He underscored the preparedness to invigorate all 12 arts councils across the province. Notably, the Board unanimously resolved to reopen the dormant Arts Council cinema in Murree starting September 8.

During the deliberations, the Board resoundingly advocated for a monthly honorarium for retired artists, a proposal now awaiting the final nod of Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting also saw unanimous approval to amend the age-old Dramatic Performance Act of 1876. Amir Mir emphatically stressed that art and culture cannot be synonymous with promiscuity and obscenity on stage. He highlighted the initiation of a comprehensive strategy for the restoration of arts.

Further, the meeting endorsed the formation of District Management Boards for the Arts Councils, as well as the reconstitution of the Board of Governors for Art and Craft Museums. It was agreed that a dedicated fund would be established for the upkeep of all Arts Council buildings. In an endeavor to bolster artistic endeavors, Arts Council offices will be established in 24 districts of Punjab, initially utilizing DGPR offices. Amir Mir announced the forthcoming Board of Governors meeting on October 16 for swift follow-up on decisions.

In attendance at the Board of Governors meeting were Secretary Information Punjab, Ali Nawaz Malik, Punjab Arts Council Executive Director, Bilal Haider, Principal of Punjab College of Arts, Samira Jawad, distinguished drama artist Naeem Tahir, along with Rashid Mehmood, Shujaat Hashmi, architect Kamil Khan, renowned painter Shahnawaz Zaidi, Masood Shoorish, Punjabi poet Khalid Masood, and poetess Sarwat Mohiuddin.