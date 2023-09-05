Pakistan receives the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 trophy arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for a three-day visit loaded with memorable moments and engaging activities, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy, one of the most coveted prizes in cricket, touched down in Lahore on 4 September and is scheduled to depart on 6 September,” the PCB said.

On June 27, the trophy began its journey in India, the tournament’s host country. It has already visited Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the United States, the West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France, and England.

From July 31 to August 4, the World Cup trophy was slated to be in Pakistan for five days. However, it was postponed due to concerns about Pakistan’s participation in the competition.

“During this brief yet momentous visit, the trophy is being embarked on a swift journey, making stops at historical landmarks, cricket academies, and educational institutions, providing fans from all walks of life a chance to witness the glory of cricket up close,” the cricket board said.

The trophy would be on display at the National Cricket Academy’s outdoor area on September 6 at 10:00am for 40 minutes.

It must be noted that 10 teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.