Ambassador Jemal Beker Receives National Peace Award

The National Peace and Justice Council (NPJC) honored Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula, with the esteemed National Peace Award.

This recognition was bestowed upon Ambassador Jemal Beker for his dedicated efforts in laying foundation and fostering closer ties between the two brotherly nations.

The award ceremony took place during the National Peace Seminar which held at the Islamabad Club.

NPJC Chairman Mian Abdul Waheed presented the award to Ambassador Jemal Beker, lauding his commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and Pakistan by bridging the gap and bringing people to people, institutions, and business communities closer. He said, indeed Ambassador Jemal Beker play a crucial role in advancing fraternity and brotherhood between the two heirs of civilizations.

Addressing the ceremony, H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula extended gratitude to the NPJC for acknowledging his endeavors to enhance friendship and partnership between the two countries.

He emphasized peace as shared values between Ethiopia and Pakistan while highlighting their significant role as major contributors to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission to ensure peace, stability and prosperity across the globe. Both nations, he noted, played pivotal roles in preserving global peace and security, with their people working hand in hand to save lives worldwide.

The ambassador took a moment to pay tribute to Pakistan’s brave sacrifices in the pursuit of international peace and security, stating that the nation’s unwavering commitment to this cause would forever be remembered.

He also noted Ethiopia’s own contributions, with a considerable number of Ethiopian soldiers sacrificing their lives for international peace and security under blue helmet of UN peacekeeping missions in different countries.

H.E. Jemal Beker underlined the historical importance of Ethiopia as a land of justice, referring the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in this regard, as well as the refuge provided by King Nejashei to Muslims in the past. Stressing the significance of peace for human prosperity and development, he emphasized that in the fast changing global landscape, peace and security were more crucial than ever. He called for sustained efforts toward achieving peace through constructive dialogue, negotiation, and countering the spread of misinformation and disinformation.