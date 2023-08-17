JI announces countrywide protest against spike in petroleum prices

Jamaat-e-Islami (JUI) Emir Sirjul Haq on Wednesday gave a call for holding countrywide protest against the whooping increase in petroleum prices on Friday (tomorrow). Sirajul Haq said the caretaker government had endorsed the unjust policies of the outgoing coalition government by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel. Calling it an injustice to the poor people of the country, he said the rulers were putting pressure on them to please the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He urged the caretaker government to provide relief to the masses. The JI chief also asked people to join his party’s peaceful protest against the petroleum prices. The caretaker government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol by Rs17.50 per litre, taking the price to a record high of Rs290.45 per litre. The price of high speed diesel was also increased by Rs20 per litre. After the increase, high speed diesel will be available at Rs293.40 per litre.