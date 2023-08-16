Economy top priority of interim govt: Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that the government would ensure continuity in the economic policies, besides further improving them.

He said that further enhancement of foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was among the top priorities of the caretaker setup. The prime minister chaired a meeting in which he was given a detailed briefing over the economic situation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that work on the public welfare projects would continue and the government would ensure provision of international quality facilities in the health and education sectors. He also directed for expediting ongoing reforms in the power sector and strict implementation of measures for increasing tax revenues.

Prime Minister Kakar said that the caretaker government would concentrate on deregulation and responsible autonomy for further improvement of the economy and expressed the resolve to focus their energies on economic reforms during their tenure.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including governor State Bank of Pakistan, secretaries Finance Division and Power and chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The meeting was briefed over the steps taken for bringing further improvement and stability in the economy. A detailed briefing was also given over the reforms in the power sector. The caretaker prime minister directed for submission of detailed reports regarding ongoing reforms in all sectors.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman to express condolences on the death of his party workers who were martyred during a terrorist attack on a party convention in Khar, district Bajaur. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also accompanied the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He reiterated that terrorist elements could not deter the spirits of Pakistani nation and assured taking of steps against terrorism and maintenance of law and order in the country on priority basis.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman, on the occasion, felicitated the PM Kakar on assuming the office of the caretaker prime minister and extended his best wishes.