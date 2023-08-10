Mango festival celebrates 75 years of ties

ISLAMABAD: A colourful Pakistani Mango Festival was held in The Hague by the Pakistani Embassy in the Netherlands to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Ambassadors, members of the diplomatic community, Dutch authorities, and business executives from both the Dutch and Pakistani economies were all present with enthusiasm at the occasion.

In addition to extending a cordial greeting to the visitors, Pakistani Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar spoke on the economic and trade aspects of the relationship, stressing the rise in bilateral commerce over the past several years to over $2 billion. The major foreign investors in Pakistan are Dutch firms.

He emphasized the recent Textile Exhibition (Texpo-23) in Karachi, which featured more than 40 Dutch businesses. Additionally, more than 30 Dutch businesses have indicated that they plan to join the First International FoodAg event, which will be held in Karachi from August 10 to 12.

Turning to the star of the festival, the Pakistani mango, Tarar underscored Pakistan’s position as the 6th largest producer and 4th largest exporter of mangoes globally. The Netherlands plays a pivotal role as a significant growing market for these delectable fruits.

The ambassador shared the advancements achieved through extensive Research & Development (R&D) in traditional mango varieties, including Safaid Chaunsa, Azeem Chaunsa, black Chaunsa, and late Chaunsa, further enhancing their commercial value.