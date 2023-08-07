Naveed Khalid Butt appointed President of TOA Management Committee

Group Chief Regulatory Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Naveed Khalid Butt has been appointed as the President of the Management Committee of the newly formed Telecom Operators Association (TOA). With all major Pakistani telecom operators aboard, the association aims to help foster digitization of national economy by advocating policy and regulatory interventions in the telecom and broadband industries.

During the maiden meeting of the association, top leaders of Pakistan’s telecom industry, including Naveed Khalid Butt were appointed as the office holders. He brings along a wealth of experience in management and regulatory affairs in Pakistan’s technology and telecommunications industries. His vast knowledge and experience will really help achieving the mandate of the newly formed association, empowering the body to work in close coordination with the government, regulatory bodies and other important stakeholders.

Commenting on his new responsibility, Naveed Khalid Butt said, “Pakistan’s telecom operators have shared goals and responsibilities and a collaborative approach is crucial for achieving the same. The association was a long time coming and efforts were underway to coordinate common objectives for required policy and regulatory interventions. We hope that the association will serve as an effective platform for streamlining and amplifying our efforts for accelerating digitalization, and growth of the telecom and digital industries through investment and innovation. It will ultimately contribute to the national economy and empower the common telecom consumer in the country.” Naveed Khalid Butt has been associated with the PTCL Group for nearly two decades now and has been instrumental in driving the company’s momentous progress to becoming the backbone of Pakistan’s telecommunication industry.